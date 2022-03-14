Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 31.5%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VirTra by 824.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VirTra by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VirTra by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30. VirTra has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

