Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Grows By 157.1%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.60.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
About Wesfarmers (Get Rating)
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
