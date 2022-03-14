Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Grows By 157.1%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

