Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Expands By 118.9%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

PAI stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

