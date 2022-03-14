SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.34 million to $23.25 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.14 million to $107.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.78 million, with estimates ranging from $130.66 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,467. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 10.41.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

