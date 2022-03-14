Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,931. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
