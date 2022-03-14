Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,931. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($84.24) to €71.10 ($77.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.