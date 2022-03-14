Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock opened at €90.40 ($98.26) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €129.26. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.