Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SAMG opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

