Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMWB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $26,477,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Similarweb by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after buying an additional 789,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Similarweb stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

