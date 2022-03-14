Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMEV remained flat at $$0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
