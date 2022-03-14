Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New $940,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $57,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $108.70. 37,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

