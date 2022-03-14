Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.88. 36,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

