Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,334 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.76. 315,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,163. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.42. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

