Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 3,057 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,858. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

