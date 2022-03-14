SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

