Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will report $565.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $66.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

