SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) versus IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Financial Contrast

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SkyWater Technology and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 IPG Photonics 1 3 3 0 2.29

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.53%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 66.71%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.26 -$50.70 million ($2.29) -4.12 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.02 $278.42 million $5.16 21.47

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27% IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

