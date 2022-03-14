SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post sales of $369.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.79 million to $391.50 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.40. 2,849,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,320. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SLM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SLM by 51.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

