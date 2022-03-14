Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Update

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 2,912,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,500.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of 4.22 and a 1 year high of 5.25.
Smoore International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smoore International (SMORF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.