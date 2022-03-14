Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 402,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $9.95 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNAA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

