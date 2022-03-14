SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires $149,479.70 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,712,266. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

