SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $107.12 million and $1.54 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

