SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SOPH opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
