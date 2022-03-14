Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years.

Source Capital stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

