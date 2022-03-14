Sovos Brands (SOVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOVO opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

