Sovos Brands (SOVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SOVO opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $17.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
