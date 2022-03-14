Spark Networks SE to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

