Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in February

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. 21,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

