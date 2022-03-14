SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $79,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $471.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,379. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average is $498.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

