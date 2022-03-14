Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,128 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE:CLX opened at $130.16 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

