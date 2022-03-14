Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 329.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

