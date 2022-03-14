Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

