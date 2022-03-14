Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

