Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FVE. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 404,032 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 43,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

