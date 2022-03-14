Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI opened at $2.88 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.89.

KNDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

