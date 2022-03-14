Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 27,218 Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 162.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 254.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,766 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.81.

AWH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

