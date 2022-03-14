Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.29 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

