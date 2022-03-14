Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,168 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $723.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

