St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.66) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.11 ($21.70).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.87) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The company has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,509.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,559.07.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

