Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SGC opened at GBX 104.70 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.56. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.92 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £577.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

