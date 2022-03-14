State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Innospec by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IOSP opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.