State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $61,799,000.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

AA stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

