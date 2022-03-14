State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 191 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $638.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $666.68 and its 200 day moving average is $662.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.