State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 965 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

