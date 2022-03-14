Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

