Stifel Nicolaus Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $158.05 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $115.85 and a 12-month high of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $143,558,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

