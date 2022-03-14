StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
