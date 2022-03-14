StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

