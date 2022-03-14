StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:PLM opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

