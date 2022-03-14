StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.76.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
