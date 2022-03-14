StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

