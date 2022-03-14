StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG opened at $6.39 on Thursday. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

