StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE CO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $478.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 400,636 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

